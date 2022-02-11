POLICE seized a car just metres away from York Minster.
North Yorkshire Police put out a warning to drivers after the person driving this Ford Fiesta had their vehicle towed in Duncombe Place.
A police spokesman said: "Please dont forget to insure your vehicle like this unlucky person did.
"The vehicle was seized for no insurance and the driver reported for driving offences."
