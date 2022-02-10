TWO men have been arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs.

North Yorkshire police say that two men, aged 45 and 33, were arrested in Scarborough on Wednesday evening (February 9) and are being held in custody for questioning while enquiries continue in the Sandside area of the town.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

"Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on freephone 0800 555111.

"Please quote reference number 12220023606 when providing details."