EMERGENCY services were called out to a two vehicle crash.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 11.14am today (February 10) to a York village.

A spokesman for the service said they were called in to Main Street in Askham Richard after reports of a crash.

He said: "Crews from Tadcaster and Acomb responded to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision.

"On arrival all occupants were out of their vehicles.

"Crew used hand tools to make the vehicles safe before leaving the scene."