EMERGENCY services were called out to a two vehicle crash.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 11.14am today (February 10) to a York village.
A spokesman for the service said they were called in to Main Street in Askham Richard after reports of a crash.
He said: "Crews from Tadcaster and Acomb responded to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision.
"On arrival all occupants were out of their vehicles.
"Crew used hand tools to make the vehicles safe before leaving the scene."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.