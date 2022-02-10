NORTH Yorkshire is to host a stage of the Tour of Britain cycling race later this year - for the first time in more than a decade.

The fourth stage of the 2022 race will start in the seaside town of Redcar on Wednesday, September 7 before heading to the North York Moors.

But further details of the route - including whether it will come to York - will not be revealed until the spring.

Tour of Britain director Mick Bennett said he was thrilled to be returning to North Yorkshire with the Tour and knew what a warm welcome it would receive.

“Together with our partners at North Yorkshire County Council, we are working to create a fantastic route and engage all of the communities along it, resulting in what will no doubt be a memorable stage of the Tour,” he added.

The race was last in the area in 2009, when York welcomed the opening day’s finish, and before that in 2008, when Dalby Forest hosted a stage finish.

County Council leader Cllr Carl Les said: “We are delighted to once again welcome major competitive cycling to North Yorkshire. The route the race will take within the county is currently being finalised to provide a thrilling ride while maximising opportunities for people to enjoy the race.

“As soon as the details are announced, I’m sure our communities will want to begin planning how they will welcome and celebrate the event and cycling fans across the county and beyond will be able to plan how they will watch.

“We will work closely with our partners and, with experience gathered through the management of major races over the best part of a decade, will play our part in ensuring the event runs smoothly to guarantee maximum enjoyment and minimum disruption to everyday life.”

ITV4 broadcast live flag-to-flag coverage of every stage, as well as a nightly highlights show, and the race will be shown in more than 150 countries, in part thanks to the event’s partnerships with Eurosport and the Global Cycling Network.

Last year, roadside crowds of more than one million spectators resulted in the Tour of Britain generating £29.96m of net economic benefit for the UK economy, according to research by Frontline.

The eight-day race will visit North Yorkshire as it makes its way from Aberdeen to the Isle of Wight.

Since the Tour’s last visit to Yorkshire, the region has become famous in cycling circles for hosting the Grand Depart of the 2014 Tour de France before launching the Tour de Yorkshire as a legacy event.

However, the latter race has been cancelled in each of the past two years amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and will not take place in 2022 either with several question marks over whether the hugely popular event will ever return.

Redcar had been due to host the finish of the opening stage of the 2020 Tour de Yorkshire before its cancellation.