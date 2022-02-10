FIREFIGHTERS were called in to rescue two paramedics.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out shortly before 1pm today (February 10) to Sixth Avenue in Tang Hall in York after reports that someone was stuck in a lift.
A spokesman for the service said: "On arrival the crew from Acomb assisted two paramedics who had become trapped in a lift.
"They used tools and lift keys to free them in the end."
