THE world’s first gargoyle-crafted cola has been created to bring a taste of magic to aspiring wizards and witches.

The team at York's Potions Cauldron have worked with their very own apothecaries to create the sugar-free cola drink and tap into the £5 billion soft drinks market.

This latest brew, Cauldron Cola, has been developed with the Potions Cauldron's official Gargoyle, Grobblenook, as inspiration.

The creators say it reveals something magical when drinkers turn the bottle upside down three times.

Ben Fry, one of the duo behind the Potions brand, said: “We’ve always wanted to a brew a charmed cola, something infused with the cheeky charm of our resident gargoyle that trainee witches and wizards can enjoy guilt-free and enjoy a magical treat at the same time.

"We spent a long time perfecting the potion, balancing all the ingredients to ensure that Cauldron Cola stands up against the giants of the category."

A team from the Shambles business will be taking to the streets of York this week and inviting people to sample the cola.

The launch comes after a strong start to 2022, with the potion-making business opening a new outlet at York Station, The Potions’ Express, as well as being shortlisted for two accolades in the Federation of Small Business’ Food and Drink Heroes Awards.

Phil Pinder, the other half of the Potions team and vice chair of York Retail Forum, added: “From the start, we’ve always wanted our business to be experiential, immersing our customers in the magical world of the Potions Cauldron, and this launch is no different.

"The fantastical elements are on display, and it will sit well alongside our other potions. We’re excited to see how this new drink, in a competitive category, performs and long may the magic continue.”

Cauldron Cola is now available in the Potions Cauldron, Shambles, Potions Express at York Station and the Hole In Wand, Coppergate as well as online at www.thepotionscauldron.com.