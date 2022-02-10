With more than 1,700 votes cast in our online vote, the winner of the Camera Club Photographer of the Year competition has been decided.
Readers had the difficult task of choosing their favourite of 20 shortlisted entries submitted by members of the Telegraph & Argus and the York Press camera clubs.
WINNER
The winner is Anne Howard Webb, the photographer behind this stunning photograph of a deer peeking out from wheat field in Saltmarsh, East Yorkshire.
The Press Camera Club member Anne's beautiful shot was the runaway winner, attracting 20 per cent of the overall vote.
Anne will receive £150 prize money, plus a framed print and have a double page spread of her best photos printed.
RUNNER-UP
The runner up is Reyhana Laher, who captured this beautiful photograph of swan at Peel Park, Bradford.
Telegraph & Argus Camera Club member Reyhana will receive a cheque for £50.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.