YORK has seen a rise in criminal damage and arson offences reported in the last year.

North Yorkshire Police recorded 1,458 incidents of criminal damage and arson in York from September 2020 to the same month in 2021 - an increase of 12 per cent, according to the Office of National Statistics.

The North Yorkshire figures represent 6.9 offences of arson and criminal damage per 1,000 people, compared to the national average of 8.4 offences.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is hard to pinpoint the direct reason for this. During this time period North Yorkshire Police were actively patrolling in dedicated anti-social-behaviour hotspots and this work will continue.

"The force will take action to deter offenders, prevent crime and enforce where necessary.

"Dispersal orders are often used and are effective in removing people who are causing problems in a particular area.

"Dedicated operations are set up in response to the issues and police leaders are working with partners including the council and the youth justice service to look at longer term strategies."

The total number of all crimes recorded in York increased by three per cent that year, with police recording 12,514 crimes.

Other crimes that increased in York during the 12 months included sexual offences, which rose by nine per cent, violent offences which rose by eight per cent, and a 30 per cent increase in public order offences.

There were 93 reported cases of possession of weapons in York such as firearms or knives, up by five.

Reports of theft went down by 12 per cent, and drug offences saw a slight drop.

The overall crime rate in York has remained lower than the national average at 59.3 offences per 1,000 people, compared to 82.4 across England and Wales.

North Yorkshire police urge the community to report matters via 101 or 999 if an emergency response is required.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, there is also the option of contacting Crimestoppers online or on 0800 555111.