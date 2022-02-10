THE soldier who died at Catterick Garrison on February 5 has been named by the Army as Highlander Nicholas ‘Nicki’ Hart.

Highlander Hart, 33, of Bravo Company, the 4th Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland (4 Scots), died suddenly in the early hours of February 5 at the garrison.

His death is not regarded as suspicious.

Highlander Hart, who was originally from Wales, first joined the British Army with a Territorial unit, the Royal Welsh, in 2008.

A year later he started infantry training at Catterick, then joined the 5th battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, also known as The Highlanders, in 2010. He transferred to the 4th battalion in 2013.

Highlander Hart served in Afghanistan and Iraq - his last deployment was on Op TORAL 10 to Kabul from 23 April 2020 to 24 October 2020, where he provided security to Camp Quargha and helped to close the camp.

Paying tribute to him today, the Army said: “Highlander Nicki Hart was a popular and likeable soldier who was always the quiet and calm voice of reason.

“He always had a way of calming even the most irritable of people by making them see the lighter side of life.

“During Op TORAL 10, during many a month being confined to camp due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nicki decided he wanted to be baptised, so during one of the Padre’s visits to Quargha, the whole camp was mustered to watch him being baptised in the military working dog swimming pool.

“His constant professionalism, personal pride and friendly demeanour made him an obvious choice to help with regimental recruiting.

“He took to the job with ease, and recruiting in the farthest reaches of Scotland he found that his thick Welsh accent proved to be an asset, as people would be drawn to him. “Always smiling, his light-hearted nature and warmth could fill a room. He cared deeply for his friends and family, and will be sorely missed by all those who knew him.”

A second soldier from Catterick also died over the weekend, in Manchester.

He has not so far been named. The Army says the two deaths are not connected.