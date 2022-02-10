SPARK:YORK is seeking planning permission to stay for more than three years longer in York city centre.

The street food and drinks venue created out of shipping containers in Piccadilly was originally given permission by City of York Council to remain in place for three years until 2020.

It was then given a two year extension to remain there until April 2022.

Now director Sam Leach has applied to City of York Council for the permission to be extended again, to September 2025.

A spokesperson from Spark York C.I.C said today it had submitted an application to extend the current permission, as it had not received any formal communication around its future beyond March 2022.

"Any planning application carries an 8 week statutory period, and with our current permission elapsing on March 31st 2022, we wanted to submit this now to ensure we are not in breach of any planning regulations," they said.

"We are passionate to continue offering a much needed platform for new business growth in the city and to continue to play our part in the regeneration and revitalisation of Piccadilly and the Castle Gateway area."

But the application has sparked fury from one prominent critic of the original scheme, York architect Matthew Laverack, who has written to Guildhall councillor, Fiona Fitzpatrick, to claim people had been promised that the 'eyesore' would only be in place three years, and were then promised it would only be another two years as an 'absolute maximum.'

"Now the individuals concerned are seeking another 3+ years," he said. "We are all being taken advantage of."

He called on Cllr Fitzpatrick to ensure the application was not determined by senior officers but went to committee, where it could be properly debated and voted on, adding: "This is an application of very great public interest and should not be rubber stamped by officers."

When the original permission was extended in 2020 for another two years, extra measures were introduced to make sure the venue did not disturb its neighbours.

It was agreed that after 9pm, customers in the area closest to the residential Nelson's Yard would be "managed to minimise the potential for disturbance".

Noise restricting equipment might also be installed to cut out music if it is played above a certain volume.

A planning report said then that Spark had a positive impact in terms of local distinctiveness and the city centre economy, providing a platform for emerging business and facilitating community uses.

But the report said the council’s long-term intention, as part of the Castle Gateway project, was for alternative redevelopment of the site.

It said: "This site sits within a later phase of the project and the council is currently working on development proposals for the site."