A MAN has suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle collision in a North Yorkshire town - and police have launched an appeal for witnesses.
The collision happened on the A658 at Buttersyke near Harrogate at around 7.20am on Wednesday (February 9).
Two cars, a blue Seat Ibiza and a black Volswagen Golf, collided near to the A658 Buttersyke roundabout with the A61.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The driver of the Seat Ibiza, a man in his sixties from Leeds, sustained serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary when he remains in a serious but stable condition.
"The passenger in the Ibiza was unharmed. The driver and passenger of the Volkswagen, a couple from Harrogate, sustained minor injuries."
North Yorkshire Police officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage of either the collision itself, or either vehicle prior to the incident.
Anyone with information which would assist the investigation is asked to dial 101, select option 2 ask to speak to traffic constable Steve Wright.
Alternatively you can email steve.wright1@northyorkshire.police.uk
Quote North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220023352 when passing on information that could assist the investigation.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.