THE DOOR door should remain open for proposals to frack in a county where residents have battled against the controversial gas extraction process, a leading councillor has claimed, as a council defended its incoming blueprint to shape future minerals and waste developments.

More than four years after the joint North Yorkshire County Council, City of York Council and the North York Moors National Park Authority 2015-2030 Minerals and Waste Plan was submitted to the Planning Inspectorate for independent examination, members of the county council look set to formally adopt the key document on Wednesday.

The move follows the inspectorate announcing the plan, which cost North Yorkshire and York taxpayers £72,300 for the government body’s examination alone, satisfied all requirements and was “sound”, subject to some “recommendations”.

The changes include expanding building stone provision, amending hydrocarbon strategies and other policies to reflect various changes to national policy and strengthening nature conservation provisions.

When asked why it had taken so long to finalise the plan, executive member for open to business Councillor Derek Bastiman replied as the plan had been shaped by three different authorities and numerous consultees it had needed the time “to get it right”.

He said: “Rather than come up with a half-baked plan, I’m quite happy that it has taken this time because what we have now is a robust plan that, after examination, has been found sound and one that I am more than happy to present to members.

“You could look at it as a big expense for a short period of time, but it is an extremely important plan. We don’t know what’s under the ground and what’s coming in the next eight years.

“I am proud by the way this joint plan has been pulled together by City of York Council, the national park and areas of outstanding natural beauty. This is a really good solid sound plan.”

He said under the incoming plan any applications relating to the several outstanding shale gas licences in the area would be looked at by the appropriate planning authority.

Coun Bastiman said while fracking continued to attract oppsition, there also continued to be support for exploring shale gas reserves, so planning authorities had to remain open-minded about any potential plans, adding: “Nothing is ruled in and nothing is ruled out.”

Reacting to claims that the plan was putting the interests of big business ahead of communities the authority served, Councillor Bastiman said: “We’re trying to deliver the best we can. The plan addresses environmental issues in a very safe and responsible manner.”

The Tory-led council’s opposition leader Councillor Stuart Parsons described the plan’s environmental stance as “steady as she blows” despite the climate emergency and residents’ vocal opposition to issues such as fracking.

“This plan would appear to have not been updated in the light of climate change. It is always very difficult for Conservatives to ignore big business because that is where they get their money from, but they are supposed to be caring for the residents and the future.

“It appears they are doing neither because they have made no sweeping changes under the climate change agenda and allowing fracking sounds a wonderful message.”

Coun Parsons added it was “absolutely stupid” calling the plan 2015-2030 as it implied the authority had been acting outside of its current plan for the last seven years.

He said: “How about being honest and saying it’s 2022-2030 or looking at something that would extend the plan to 2035, because I can’t imagine much will change in that time?”