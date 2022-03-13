DOZENS of child cruelty offences were recorded by North Yorkshire Police during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, figures show.

The data from the Home Office shows North Yorkshire Police logged 76 crimes of child cruelty in 2020-21 – which is down from 91 the year before. But, the number of offences logged during that time was 21 per cent higher than the 63 recorded in 2012-13, when records began.

Speaking on the figures, a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Cases involving child cruelty and neglect are harrowing in the extreme. They unearth the depths of inhumanity towards vulnerable and helpless young people.

“Working with our child safeguarding partners in the local authorities, and with support from organisations and charities like the NSPCC, North Yorkshire Police is directly involved in such cases to ensure the abused children receive all available support and suspects are investigated and brought to justice wherever possible.

“It is reassuring to see the continued confidence people have in reporting their concerns about children to the NSPCC helplines.

“Whether it is via the NSPCC or directly to North Yorkshire Police, our key message is please do not hesitate to come forward. Your information, your action, your care and concern, could make the difference between the life or the death of a child.”

Figures show the majority of the 238 child cruelty cases closed by North Yorkshire Police last year were never brought before the criminal courts – as only 21 resulted in a charge or summons being issued.

Nationally, offences have almost quadrupled since 2012-13, with forces recording more than 130,000 crimes in less than a decade. Of those, 675 were logged by North Yorkshire Police.

Department for Education figures show two-thirds of children looked after by councils across England are in care due to abuse.

At least 208 looked-after children in York had suffered abuse or neglect – which is 75 per cent of those in care in March.

Helen Westerman, NSPCC head of local campaigns, said: “To see year after year the number of child cruelty offences rise so dramatically is concerning. We have similarly seen a rise in calls to our helpline around child abuse and neglect.

“Welcome increases in public awareness and police recording could be factors behind this rise. However, there’s more we can do to keep children safe. We need Government investment in child services and the child protection system to strengthen safeguarding - and to see effective multi-agency safeguarding arrangements between police, health and social care.

“We also need political leadership on ensuring child abuse victims are supported in the criminal justice system. The long-awaited Victims' Law consultation is a crucial opportunity to make this happen.”