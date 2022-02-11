IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five rugby pictures from the past.
Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in any of these photos?
Pictured above, here's one for the family album as the York Under-11 team poses for a picture in the Wembley bowl in 1978.
Next up...
YORK BOYS U11 RL TEAM - 1978: Back from left: G Hunter, S Parker, S Pearson, S Olsen, W Holland, M Kellett, Simon Smith, S Watkinson. Front: G Atkins, J Spreckley, B Medd, P Anderson, Stephen Smith, J Moorby, A Davies, R Pollock.
DERWENT AND BURNHOLME U14 RUGBY TEAMS - 1983: Above, Derwent skipper Mike Linfoot (left) and Burnholme captain John Clarke are pictured holding the Manor Cup before the under-14s rugby final at Clarence Street.
YORK AND DISTRICT U16 RL TEAM - 1996: Back: Briggs, Forth, Taylor, Patterson, Broadhurst, Thomas (coach), Topping, Bushby. Front: Oketete, Baurdaukas, Innes, Judson, Whisker, Ellis, Skilbeck, Hiorns.
YORK SIXTH FORM COLLEGE - 1990: Back: Medd (coach), Mirfield, Fletcher, Pinder, Fowler, Harrison. Middle: Crowther, Finnoff, Alderson, Snowden, Pinder. Front: Potter, Young, Rippon, Watson and Hall.
