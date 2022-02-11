IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five rugby pictures from the past.

Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in any of these photos?

Pictured above, here's one for the family album as the York Under-11 team poses for a picture in the Wembley bowl in 1978.

Next up...

York Press: YORK BOYS U11 RL TEAM - 1978

YORK BOYS U11 RL TEAM - 1978: Back from left: G Hunter, S Parker, S Pearson, S Olsen, W Holland, M Kellett, Simon Smith, S Watkinson. Front: G Atkins, J Spreckley, B Medd, P Anderson, Stephen Smith, J Moorby, A Davies, R Pollock.

 

York Press: DERWENT AND BURNHOLME U14 RUGBY TEAMS - 1983

DERWENT AND BURNHOLME U14 RUGBY TEAMS - 1983: Above, Derwent skipper Mike Linfoot (left) and Burnholme captain John Clarke are pictured holding the Manor Cup before the under-14s rugby final at Clarence Street.

 

York Press: YORK AND DISTRICT U16 RL TEAM - 1996

YORK AND DISTRICT U16 RL TEAM - 1996: Back: Briggs, Forth, Taylor, Patterson, Broadhurst, Thomas (coach), Topping, Bushby. Front: Oketete, Baurdaukas, Innes, Judson, Whisker, Ellis, Skilbeck, Hiorns.

 

York Press: YORK SIXTH FORM COLLEGE - 1990

YORK SIXTH FORM COLLEGE - 1990: Back: Medd (coach), Mirfield, Fletcher, Pinder, Fowler, Harrison. Middle: Crowther, Finnoff, Alderson, Snowden, Pinder. Front: Potter, Young, Rippon, Watson and Hall.

If you have any team pictures you would like to share with us, please email them with a submitted caption to odele.ayres@newsquest.co.uk

Love looking at old pictures from across the York district? Join our Facebook group Why We Love York – Memories