HERE are some of York's worst roads for potholes, according to The Press readers.

We asked readers for their opinions after a Tang Hall resident claims he damaged his motorcycle when he his pothole in Welborn Close.

In no particular order, here are five roads that our readers say are in need of resurfacing.

1. Shipton Street, Clifton

Shipton Street has potholes running along it's full length to its junctions with Burton Stone Lane and Newborough Street at both ends.

Residents claim the road is in urgent need of a full resurface, and that it has been in a state of disrepair for over a decade.





2. Moor Lane, Woodthorpe

Moor Lane is a long A road stretching from York College and past the racecourse, with Alness Drive junction at one end and Grassholme junction at the other.

One reader claimed that the road, "is a mess, and for a 30 mph road it is dangerous."

Another claimed: "Don't drive along Moor Lane in Woodthorpe if you want to keep your fillings, there's more patch than original road surface."

3. Holtby Lane, Holtby

One reader claimed that they had a similar experience to the Tang Hall resident on Welborn Close down Holtby Lane, which stretches through Brockfield to Holtby, in which they damaged their vehicle.

They told The Press: "Last year I hit a pothole on Holtby Lane which was 48 inches long, 24 inches wide and up to 6 inches deep.

"It cost me nearly £150 to repair my wheel and get a new tyre."

4. Tadcaster Road, Dringhouses

Another reader warned about the "three large potholes" that they claimed are near the Newington Hotel on Tadcaster Road, which stretches past Little Hob Moor and Knavesmire.

5. Wiggington Road, New Earswick

A reader also reminds others to be aware of potholes near roundabouts. They claimed that when coming up to the roundabout at Haxby and New Earswick on the ring road from Huntington, there is an "absolute beauty" of a pothole.

They claimed: "Just over the roundabout, two tiny potholes have been repaired but left the crater just a few metres away."