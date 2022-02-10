THIEVES have stolen a quad bike from a polo club in North Yorkshire - and police are appealing for the public's support.
The incident happened at Toulston Polo Club in Leeds Road at some time between 12.30pm Sunday February 6 and 8.30am on Tuesday February 8. The thieves broke into a padlocked storage containers and stole a green Kawasaki quad bike.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, we are appealing for information about whether anyone saw or heard anything suspicious around that area at the time, or saw anyone in the area riding a quad bike matching that description.
"We’d also like to hear from anyone who has seen a quad bike of this kind on sale anywhere, or have seen a quad bike of this kind in their local area recently."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 780 Adam Shire. You can also email adam.shire@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220023289 when passing on details.
