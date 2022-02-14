A GP in York has provided information to young people, carers and teachers in a video about children's mental health for this years' awareness week.

Dr Rumina Önaç, a GP at Old School Medical Practice, explains how low mood, anxiety, phobias and issues with body appearance have a huge impact on young people – especially through puberty, teenage years and into their twenties.

Speaking in the five-minute video, Dr Önaç said: "If you're feeling sad or anxious then please start by checking in with a trusted adult. Maybe a parent or carer, or a teacher. Your school may have a dedicated nurse or counsellor you can chat to.

"Anyone struggling isn't alone. One in six young people has a mental health difficulty, that’s pretty much five children in every classroom."

Hormonal changes throughout childhood also adds to the impact on young people, as they can experience a spectrum of emotions, but her message is: "it's ok to feel confused about it."

Dr Önaç mentions some of the obstacles many young people experience, such as not liking the way they look, being uncomfortable with the changes going on in their body or head and comparing themselves to their friends.

She goes on to talk through ways in which young people can improve their mental health at home focusing on what they eat, sleep quality and regular exercise.

Dr Önaç points out that caffeine and sugar can cause trouble sleeping, anxiety, tremor, and agitation but healthy foods, such as almonds, camomile and kiwi help you sleep well, which can boost your mood. She goes on to list some healthy sleep habits to improve wellbeing.

Dr Önaç also encourages exercise through school sports or at home. She said: "All exercise is brilliant for anxiety and low mood, this is because when your anxious your body has a lot of free adrenalin floating around and exercise can help you absorb it. Exercise also releases chemicals in the brain that make us feel great."

Towards the end of the video Dr Önaç explains what happens when a young person approaches their GP about how they are feeling.

"Don’t be scared, remember we’re on your side. We’ll gently ask questions about what’s going on in your life right now. We might run through a list of symptoms - and we’ll cover the lifestyle-type changes that you should try for starters," she added.

Young people struggling with mental health symptoms can speak to their local GP or nurse for an appointment. When necessary, GPs can make an urgent referral to Young People's Services for further treatment and they can provide regular follow-up

The full support video can be watched via the NHS Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Group YouTube channel at: https://youtu.be/xosWyCXRQBc