TWO men from York both died from drug overdoses on Christmas Eve, it emerged today, as inquests were opened into their deaths.
One inquest heard that Danny Jay Aldrich, aged 27, of Shannon House, Margaret Street, off Walmgate, was found unresponsive at home on December 24.
Assistant coroner Alison Norton said the provisional cause of death was heroin overdose.
A separate, unrelated inquest opened into the death of Steven Martin Stimpson Innes on December 24.
The assistant coroner said Mr Innes, aged 34, resided in York but was found unresponsive by his partner at her home in Abbots Road, Selby.
She said the provisional cause of death was an amphetamine overdose.
Another inquest opened into the death of a man at Catterick Garrison on January 31.
The assistant coroner said Andrew David Roy Close, aged 32, was found hanging at Colburn and the provisional cause of death was hanging.
All the inquests were adjourned to a later date.
