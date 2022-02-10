A LANDLORD has been banned from his home and the street where he lives for five years.
John Mark Robinson, 59, is also serving a prison sentence for hitting one of his neighbours with a stick and injuring her head.
He is awaiting sentence for assaulting another neighbour and has previous convictions for offences against his neighbours, York Crown Court heard.
"You are very lucky you didn't kill that woman," the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, told Robinson.
"People have had enough."
He made a five-year restraining order including the street ban.
Robinson has been in prison on remand since his arrest.
Rachael Landin, prosecuting, applying for the restraining order, said: "The police cannot support the defendant returning to the address."
Richard Thyne, for Robinson, said it would cause problems for Robinson's wife. She is still living in the street.
Robinson, now formerly of Knipe Point Lane, Scarborough, pleaded guilty to wounding and carrying an offensive weapon four days after he was given a suspended prison sentence for carrying an axe during a neighbour's dispute.
He was jailed for 18 months including four months previously suspended.
Ms Landin said the attack was unprovoked. Mr Thyne said Robinson had been provoked.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.