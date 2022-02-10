A TEENAGE York City football fan is believed to have been injured in an altercation after the club's match against Bradford Park Avenue last night (February 9).

The Bradford club has released a statement saying they are cooperating with police after reported violence outside the ground.

The Vanarama National League North side released a statement moments ago addressing an incident that has emerged on social media, in the aftermath of their 4-2 home loss to City.

It is believed that there was an altercation between a group of young people, believed to be from the Bradford area, and a teenage York City fan.

And York City has released a statement saying a young York fan was hurt in the incident.

The full statement from Bradford (Park Avenue): "We are aware of an isolated incident that happened outside of the ground shortly after full time last night.

"We are fully cooperating with the police to help them understand exactly what has happened.

"Anyone with any information that might help with the investigation can email us on: info@bpafc.com.

"As this is ongoing we will not be making any further statement until the matter is resolved."

A spokesman for York City said: “We are disappointed to learn of an incident after last night’s game which resulted in harm to a young York City fan.

"We urge any supporters who saw the incident to contact the club or the West Yorkshire police directly who are investigating the matter.”

West Yorkshire Police has been contacted and we'll add their comments here once we have them.