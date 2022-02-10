EMERGENCY repair works mean part of a main road through York will have to be closed.
City of York Council says they will have to shut a 65-metre strecth of the northbound carriageway of Rougier Street in the city centre close to the junction with Station Road tonight (February 10) for sewer maintenance works.
The closure will start at 9pm and they are planning to be finished by 11.30pm.
The closure will be lifted if the works have been completed before then and and alternative route for diverted traffic will be signed during the works period.
