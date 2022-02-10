Drax Power Station is accused of risking its employees' health and safety for more than a decade.
The Health And Safety Executive is prosecuting the company that manages the massive power generating complex south of Selby.
The case at Leeds Crown Court centres around wood dust and face masks.
Drax Power Ltd is alleged to have failed to ensure the health, safety and welfare of its employees between September 2006 and April 2017.
The charge names five employees.
The company is also alleged to have failed to have carried out a full and suitable risk assessment between the same dates.
Dominic Kay QC for the company entered not guilty pleas to both charges when the case was listed for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
Judge Geoffrey Marson QC ordered that the trial starts on June 5, 2023, at Leeds Crown Court. It is expected to last four weeks.
Drax Power Station burns biomass.
