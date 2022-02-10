A HOME and garden retailer has announced this week that North Yorkshire customers can now bring their pets into store.
Wilko has confirmed that two thirds - 248 - of their UK branches will now be allowing dog owners to bring their pets into store, which includes two in North Yorkshire - Selby and Northallerton.
Wilko has said that the decision came after they had a successful pilot in two of their locations, however they have not mandated that pets wear leads.
A spokesperson for Wilko said on Facebook: “Many customers think of pets as family members, which is why we want to let them in store wherever we can.
"We’re only welcoming pets into stores that suit their needs and are asking they be kept from food aisles.
"Check entrance signage to see if your Wilko store is pet friendly.”
The participating stores are not allowing pets in food aisles, and service dogs are welcome as normal nationwide.
