A GIGANTIC beached whale and an animatronic tortoise promise to entertain families as part of a series of half-term events in North Yorkshire.

Themed around Our Planet, Your World, activities will include street entertainment and interactive installations such as an 18-metre whale in Harrogate town's Valley Gardens.

There will also be an art installation, focused on recycling, along with live music and creative activities exploring our planet, the environment, sustainability and recycling.

The six-day showcase will take place across the Harrogate district with activities in Harrogate, Boroughbridge, Knaresborough and Ripon, among others, between Monday and Saturday, February 21 to 26.

The week kicks off on Monday, February 21, at Boroughbridge Library, with earth-themed interactive storytelling sessions between 10am and 1pm. Children are invited to come in dressing up costumes.

An animatronic polar bear will be roaming Ripon's Market Square on Wednesday, February 23 with its keeper.

Working alongside an artist, visitors will also being invited to help to create a 5ft sculpture from plastics and can bring their own recycling from home to add to the artwork.

Once complete, the sculpture will be donated to a local school to act as an educational legacy.

There will also be live music, face painting and crafting activities, free of charge, between 11am and 4pm.

Harrogate’s Valley Gardens on Thursday, February 24, will host events between 11am and 4pm, featuring an 18-metre whale accompanied by its scuba diving hosts, who will entertain and educate families about sea life preservation.

Two life-size kangaroo impersonators, The Roos will be bouncing around causing mischief while visitors may also spy a huge lifelike animatronic tortoise.

There will also be a sea fairy globe with a sea fairy inside and Bob the Lobster to entertain children along with crafts, live music and face painting.

The last day of activity will take place in Knaresborough Castle Grounds on Saturday, February 26, between 11am and 4pm.

Boat-About will see a life size boat cruise around the grounds entertaining families. Crafting activities will also take place and free face painting.

Gemma Rio, head of destination Harrogate said: “Our Planet, Your World is the perfect family-friendly event to kick off what we hope will be an exciting year of live events across the Harrogate District.

"Events like this increase footfall to our town centres, and attract visitors from further afield, which in turn helps support our local businesses. I would encourage everyone to come along this February half term, enjoy the events, celebrate the world we live in and learn about how we can protect it.”

Some of the activities are weather dependent so people should check www.visitharrogate.co.uk/ourplanetyourworld.

Our Planet, Your World will be delivered by Harrogate Borough Council and funded by the ERDF and HM Government Welcome Back Fund.