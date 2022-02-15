THERE are some great cafés and bars in York. This week, Louise Gallagher of the Poppleton Social in (you guessed it) Poppleton explains what makes hers different...

What’s the best thing about your café?

We’re all about the local people. Poppleton is a little bit out of the way for the city centre, but there’s so much going on. We’re based inside the Poppleton Community Centre, which is home to community groups, mums and babies classes, sports teams and more!

What kind of food and drink do you serve?

In the coffee shop we serve speciality coffee from Square Mile along with breakfast sandwiches, toasted paninis and homemade cakes. Tuesday-Saturday the bar is open till 11pm serving craft beers from local breweries, including Brew York, Magic Rock and Ilkley Brewery! And on Thursday-Saturday nights we serve stone-baked pizzas that we make by hand!

Do you have any house specialities?

Our stone-baked pizzas go down a treat! We do New York style pizzas with lots of toppings, a thin crispy crust and our own tomato sauce recipe!

Who runs the café?

Sam and Louise along with their manager Zach and assistant manager Alex

What makes your café different from others?

What’s your favourite story about the café?

Every Bonfire night, the centre puts on a giant fireworks display, and last year, 3,000 people came, all wanting a pint! Knowing people were going to be thirsty we had three mobile bars on the go, one of which was a Land Rover that converted into a bar!

What’s the best thing about running a café - and the worst?

The best part is being part of the local everyday life. People on the school run, catching up on work, meeting friends, family, birthday events, weddings, celebrations - they all come together to make a busy, bustling place. Worst part? Cleaning?

Sum up what’s special about your café

We’re all about people. We want to be somewhere people can come and enjoy time with family and friends, or even take a few precious moments for themselves! We want all of our customers, first time and regulars to feel welcome and valued - all the time!

The Poppleton Social, Poppleton Community Centre, Main Street, Poppleton