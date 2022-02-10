A NEW state-of-the-art modular building has been craned section by section into place at York's Covid vaccination centre, where it is replacing the old‘Tent of Hope.'
The large new Portakabin building will include six large treatment rooms, a clinical room, a treatment room and toilets, and it will be used for a number of healthcare services, including vaccination clinics.
The former white tent had been used on the Askham Bar site by Nimbuscare for Covid vaccinations since December 2020 but was felt to have served its purpose and needed upgrading.
The new building is about 40 metres long, larger than the old tent, and around 13 metres wide.
Its installation is taking about a week, and it is expected it will take another six weeks to fully equip the building and make clinical areas fully operational.
Nimbuscare said it worked closely with Portakabin to make sure the arrival and installation went as smoothly as possible.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.