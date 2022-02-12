THE rising cost of gas and oil, coupled with the threat of climate change, has concentrated minds like never before on the search for renewable forms of energy.

So what if we could generate green power from ...well, our sewage?

That’s exactly what scientists at the University of York are trying to do.

A team at the Centre of Excellence for Anaerobic Digestion (CEAD) are working with Yorkshire Water on ways to turn ‘organic waste’ (for which read sewage and waste food) into renewable energy and nutrient-rich fertiliser.

Anaerobic digestion involves using bacteria to break down organic waste into biogas, which can be used to generate heat and electricity.

In 2019, Yorkshire Water funded a brand-new set of 60 five-litre, automatically-fed, temperature-controlled anaerobic digesters known as ‘System-60’ in the university’s Department of Biology.

Professor James Chong, who is leading the project, said at the time that the ‘water industry has recognised that what ends up in the sewer is a bioresource’.

The System 60 digesters and a pilot rig at Naburn would be paired with ‘state-of-the-art analytical facilities ...at the University of York’ to help better understand the microbiological basis of anaerobic digestion, he said.

Fast forward two years, and the project has drawn the attention of bigwigs at DEFRA.

Earlier this month, DEFRA permanent secretary - ie the organisation’s boss - Tamara Finkelstein visited the university to see progress for herself.

Tamara was shown the ‘globally unique’ System-60 digesters in the Department of Biology, and got to meet Prof Chong and his team. She was also briefed on other CEAD-related activities at York, including the Biorenewables Development Centre, the Circular Malton and Norton Biogas Plant, and other water monitoring technology.

Speaking afterwards, she said: “I’ve been really interested in anaerobic digestion research and wanted to find out more about some of the partnerships and incentives around this area. It’s completely fascinating.”

Professor Chong said: “It’s been amazing to have the opportunity to talk with Defra about our research into optimising resource recovery from wastes. Through our partnerships with companies like Yorkshire Water, we are able to adapt our research and results so that they can be rapidly deployed in the real world and contribute to the UK’s net carbon zero goals.”

The Permanent Secretary also met with the university’s vice-chancellor Prof Charlie Jeffery to talk about the BioYorkshire initiative, a ten year-project which brings together scientists and industry experts from the University of York, Askham Bryan College and Fera Science Ltd.

The project aims to develop bio-based supplies of fuel, chemicals and materials, working with the region’s farmers and agricultural industries to enable more productive and sustainable crop production and land use.