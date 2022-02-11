Derek Reed (Letters, February 8) has it right when defining ‘Yorkness’. Since 2006 we have have seen various building projects, none flattering:
- The hideous Hudson House was demolished, only to be replaced by the higher and equally hideous Hudson Quarter
- The Hungate development has blocks of six storey flats facing each other across a space of 10 metres with no open green spaces
- Planning permission has been granted for an eight storey block of flats on Piccadilly which will enhance the feeling Piccadilly is a New York concrete canyon.
- Planning permission has been submitted for a 10 storey building in Rougier Street. The carrot is a Roman museum
- Planning is proposed or has been granted for high rise student ‘boxes’ on James Street, on the site of the old Mecca on Fishergate and on Fawcett street
- Planning has been passed for a five storey multi-storey carpark covering most of St George’s Field.
No doubt your readers could list others.
When is it going to end, when York rivals New York?
Peter Mills,
Fishergate, York
