A TRAIN firm has issued more than 13,000 penalties and fines in a record breaking year.
In total, more than 13,400 penalties were issued by TransPennine Express (TPE) to those who chose to travel without a ticket or with an invalid one, resulting in them having to pay either a higher fare or a fixed penalty.
More than £570,000 was recovered by the train operator through penalties as a result of fare evasion, with 531 people prosecuted at court resulting in both a substantial fine and a criminal record for those found guilty.
Darren Higgins, commercial director for TransPennine Express, said: "Fare evasion is an all too real problem for the rail industry, and for our customers. Not only does it remove vital money from the industry, it’s also incredibly frustrating for those who are honest and travel having paid for a valid ticket."
Penalty Fares are a nationally implemented system of on-the-spot fines issued to people who don’t have a valid ticket for their journey, when they have had the opportunity to purchase one. The amount of the Penalty Fare is either £20 or twice the full single fare applicable, whichever is the greater.
Further details can be found on the TPE website.
