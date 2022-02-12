OUR photos today show the dramatic battle to tackle the great fire at Boyes department store.
The fire broke out on December 8, 1910, and swiftly tore through the store which stood in Bridge Street with side views on to the River Ouse.
As our photos show, crowds gathered on Ouse Bridge to watch fire crews tackle the blaze.
The images clearly show the uniforms and equipment used by the brave fire fighters at the time.
Boyes had only been open for four years before the great fire - which raged for six hours - destroyed the building.
It is thought the fire broke out in the toy department when gas lamps came into contact with Christmas decorations.
Luckily, all staff and customers were safely evacuated.
It was decided to rebuild the store. Boyes moved temporarily to Clifford Street while the new store was constructed. The fire is estimated to have caused £20,000 of damage.
Boyes rose from the ashes - it was rebuilt in 1912 and extended in the 1960s. The Bridge Street Boyes closed in February 1983 and a smaller store opened in Goodramgate in 1987. A second York store was opened in Acomb in 2015.
