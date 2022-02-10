YORK is one of the most electric vehicle-friendly cities in Yorkshire and the Humber, according to a recent study.
The study, from ZenAuto, compared new Department for Transport (DfT) figures on the number of public chargers per local authority area with the number of electric vehicles registered to that area.
It shows that there are just 13 electric vehicles to every public charging point in York. There are around 45,000 registered electric vehicles in Yorkshire and the Humber and 1,400 public charging spots. In York specifically, there are 90 public chargers and 1,127 registered EVs.
Across the UK, an average of 21 EVs share a public charger, but this is higher in Yorkshire and the Humber where it is 32 cars per charger.
Vicky Kerridge, head of consumer experience and Brand at ZenAuto, said: "Our research revealed just how many motorists are concerned about being able to charge up an EV close to home or work, so we wanted to offer reassurance that actually, in many areas, there are more than enough chargers to go around at this time."
ZenAuto also asked Brits if there was anything else that was putting them off switching over to an EV. Sixty-eight per cent said they were put off by the initial cost.
