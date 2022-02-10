A FIRM which specialises in restoring peoples' hearing has given a little something back to a local charity.

Throughout December, The Hearing Place, decided to help support Kitchen for Everyone York (KEY) and have raised £500 for their chosen cause.

As The Press reported last year, audiologist Jess Kyei-Yamoah saw a business opportunity when delays for GP appointments during lockdown were leading more people to turn to private companies for help.

She pitched her idea to husband Sam and the Hearing Place was born, providing hearing care services to people in and around York.

Now the husband and wife team offer ear wax removal, hearing tests and hearing aids, including a repair service, and custom-made ear protection.

They operate a domiciliary service, visiting clients in their home and the business has just celebrated its first anniversary.

They raised the money by pledging to donate £5 for every wax removal completed throughout December. They saw a total of 97 clients, but rounded the donation up to £500.

Jess said: "In our first year in business we have helped over 1,800 people across York hear better, either through clearing ear wax using microsuction or by fitting them with new hearing aids."

The firm has eight clinics for wax removal including three in York: Hull Road, Acomb and Clifton Moor.

They also offer hearing aid repairs and custom made ear protection.

The donation will support the work KEY do across our city by helping buy supplies for the twice weekly outreach sessions which sees volunteers walking through the city centre offering hot drinks and snacks for the homeless and vulnerable.

Jess used to volunteer with KEY on a Sunday morning but since starting the business has had to give up her volunteer work.

She said: "I used to love helping provide the breakfasts on a Sunday and was very sorry to have to give that up, but I still wanted to help support KEY.

"I love Christmas so December seemed like the perfect time to show our support."

If you’d like to volunteer with KEY or make a donation to support their work you can find more information on their website www.kitchenforeveryoneyork.org.

If you’d like to make an appointment or learn more about The Hearing Place you can either call 01904 862422 or visit their website www.thehearingplaceyork.co.uk.