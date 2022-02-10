A YORK-BASED train firm has launched a new international website, making travel simpler and smarter for overseas customers.
The new LNER website coincides with the removal of pre-departure testing and quarantine rules for vaccinated people arriving in England or Scotland from February 11.
In a move that expands the organisation's global market, customers in 10 countries, including China, Japan, Spain, South Korea and Italy, are among the first to benefit when booking directly online.
David Horne, managing director at LNER, said: "Our mission is to transform rail travel, inspiring more people to explore the beauty of England and Scotland with our world-class Azuma trains.
"The launch of our international website means we are offering our customers the best possible experience throughout their journey from the moment they look to make a reservation, to their journey onboard to the time they arrive at their destination."
The LNER website will automatically detect those customers who are searching outside of the UK and will redirect them to the customised site to improve their online booking experience.
The firm has been working with travel tech company and rail retailer, Omio, to develop the site, which has the capability to operate in up to 20 languages and 26 currencies.
