FIREFIGHTERS were called in after a car got trapped under a road bridge.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called in at 5.45pm yesterday to Valley Bridge in Scarborough.
The bridge, which was built in 1865, carries the A165.
A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from Scarborough attended a report of a cat that was stuck in mesh under the bridge.
"Crews used a ladder to access and rescue the cat."
