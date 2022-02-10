FIREFIGHTERS were called in after a car got trapped under a road bridge.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called in at 5.45pm yesterday to Valley Bridge in Scarborough.

The bridge, which was built in 1865, carries the A165.

A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from Scarborough attended a report of a cat that was stuck in mesh under the bridge.

"Crews used a ladder to access and rescue the cat."