Dude is a two-and-a-half year-old male cross-breed who was brought into RSPCA care because his previous owner was no longer able to manage him and give him the care that he needs.

Staff at the animal centre on Landing Lane say Dude is a sweet but complex dog.

He will need understanding and experienced adopters who can give him the time he needs to settle into his new home.

Dude struggles with trusting new people.

Staff along with their behaviourist, say they have been working hard to address this.

They say Dude's training is going very well and all feel he is ready to face the big wide world once more and start his search for a forever home.

"Once Dude knows you and trusts you he really is a very sweet and loving fella," a staff member said.

Adopters will need to continue with Dude's training (full behaviour support will be provided ) and also meet with the behaviourist before adoption.

Dude, who has been neutered, will need to meet with potential adopters multiple times before adoption so that he bonds with his new owners before actually going home with them.

Dude has had a really tough start to life and staff truly believe he just needs a chance to shine, staff say.

But with the right owner, they stress, Dude has a lot of love to offer.

He will need an adult-only and pet-free home.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.

