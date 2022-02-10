A MOTHER and daughter have revealed the effects of paedophile teacher Mark Christopher Blackie’s crimes on their family.

In her personal statement, the daughter said: “I will never trust anyone fully again.”

Her life had changed in every way since Blackie had tried to rape her.

She kept wondering why it had happened to her and kept telling herself that Blackie had known it was wrong.

“I think about death a lot and wonder if it would be easier for everyone if I had simply died,” she wrote.

On one occasion had taken an overdose that had put her in hospital. She had also self-harmed.

“I just wanted to die,” she wrote.

The effects of the abuse had affected her plans for her life after school and had affected her schoolwork.

In her personal statement, the mother described how her daughter went to school one morning.

By the end of the school day, she had changed so much that when she came home it was as if she was another person.

That was the day Blackie had carried out a series of sexual crimes on the daughter.

“Our world came crashing down and our lives changed forever,” the mother wrote. She and her husband blamed themselves for not preventing what happened to their daughter.

Blackie’s crimes had affected the family as a whole, she said.