A MAN had to be cut free from his car after a crash.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called at about 7.32am to the A658, Pannal near Harrogate after reports of an accident.

A spokesman for the service said: "Two crews from Harrogate responded to a two vehicle road traffic collision.

"Three people were out of the vehicles on arrival of the fire service.

"One man was trapped in one car and was extricated by crews using e-cutting gear, small tools, salvage sheets and oxygen therapy.

"He was taken to hospital via road ambulance with suspected chest and pelvic injuries."