NORTH Yorkshire Police have praised Mark Christopher Blackie's victims and thanked the school where he carried out his sexual crimes for the way it had helped the police investigation.
The jury at Blackie's trial saw evidence made available by the school.
Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Wright, said: “Mark Blackie abused his position of trust in the worst way, preying on his victims when they were at their most vulnerable.
“His victims have been so brave throughout this entire process and I praise them for coming forward and speaking to police.
"I hope after today they can start to move on with their lives and look forward to the future.
“I want to thank the investigation team, who have worked so hard to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure, working with partner agencies, that the victims and their families have been supported.
“Cases like this are most complex and really do affect an entire school community, so I also want to thank the school for their co-operation throughout the investigation.
“If anyone has been sexually abused or is concerned about someone else, please contact police. Specially trained officers will always listen to you and support you through any criminal process.”
