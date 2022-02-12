Beci Fuller set up her popular Instagram account - The York Girl - documenting the best places to eat, drink and go out in York

Beci, 30, lives in Holgate, York, and works as a marketing and events manager. She set up her Instagram account in 2019 and has more than 1,400 followers.

She is just one of many local people who love to celebrate our city - and share their stories and photos on the popular social media platform.

In our new regular feature in The Press, Insta Stories, people like Beci tell us about their lives in York and what makes our city special.

Meanwhile, here is Beci’s Insta Story...

Why did you set it up and what is your Instagram about?

After moving from Leeds to York and not knowing anyone in the city, I decided to set up a page to encourage myself to get out and explore my new city! People were always asking me for recommendations on places to eat, drink and go out, so I created the page!

Cocktails from Sophie's on Lendal Bridge

What has been your favourite post - and why?

I have two! My first one was when I attended a York Bloggers event and met loads of other local bloggers! The other was in the middle of lockdown and we purchased a Le Cochon Aveugle meal box, because it felt so special and gave us something to be excited about.

Why is York special to you? Name three great things if you can!

The architecture - every where you look there is something spectacular or quirky. It's ever expanding. There is always something new popping up or going on. Finally, the people - super friendly and Yorkshire. Need I say more?

What is the best thing about Instagram?

Always discovering someone or something new that grabs your attention!

Beci loves finding new places to share on her IG account

What other Instagrammers do you like to follow?

@Yorkonafolk for food @_townhouse_project_ for house inspiration @wiggingtonroadnursaries for flowers @makeupbyjodieowen - best makeup @allthingsfood_york - more food @nodgirlsrock - nail salon @Yorkshirefoodgirl @skoshyork @veeb_eats @meghanbryony @thisyorkshiregirl @2manywines

What is the most surprising thing that has happened to you because of Instagram?

The amount of people messaging me for recommendations! I've helped plan hen dos, date nights, mini breaks - it's so nice that people value my opinions and suggestions! I've also made some great friends through it!

Tips for getting the most out of Instagram?

Just enjoy it, you should never feel pressure to post but when you do, make sure it's authentic to you. Find relevant hash tags and most importantly be nice and support others!

Share with us your favourite places:

Best pizza - Market Cat, Jubbergate

Best coffee - The Dark Horse, Shambles Market/Flori,Nunnery Lane

Best cake - Little Arras, Goodramgate

Best cocktails - Sophie’s, Lendal Bridge

Best place for lunch - Brew and Brownie, Museum Street /Dyls, Tower Gardens

Best romantic night out - Skosh, Micklegate

Best night out with friends - Impossible, St Helen's Square/Sora Bar, Malmaison Hotel

Favourite place in York - Museum Gardens

Most surprising find in York - Spark, Piccadilly

WATCH: Beci's favourite places in York

Check out Becci's account at @theyorkgirlx

