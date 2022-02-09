Which roads have the most potholes in York?

Tang Hall resident Martin Curtis certainly thinks Welborn Close could be a contender.

Cllr Michael Pavlovic who represents Hull Road ward has requested a quote from the City of York council to repair the potholes in Welborn Close out of Hull Road ward's highways budget.

He said: "The council measure potholes by width and depth – say a pothole meets the width criteria, it won’t be prioritised if the depth does not. It will be a decade before it gets done."

How badly do you think your road needs doing? Let us know which are the worst streets for potholes in York by emailing with photos, a brief description and contact details to: emily.horner@newsquest.co.uk

 