---

Hollie Isabella Clarke

York Press: HollieHollie

Baby's date of birth?

25/01/22

Baby's weight?

7lb 2oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent?

Tasmin Burgess and Joel Clarke

Where do you live?

Heworth, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

No

---

Bobby Jax Antony Hann

York Press: BobbyBobby

Baby's date of birth?

30.01.2022

Baby's weight?

7lbs 2oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Lauren Southerington and Robert Hann

Where do you live?

Tang Hall, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

I was unexpectedly told on the Friday night that I needed to stay in hospital and be induced. Baby was born Sunday afternoon, so it was a whirlwind of a weekend!

---

Sydney Jennifer Mattinson Yates

York Press: Baby Sydney who was born at homeBaby Sydney who was born at home

Baby's date of birth?

28th June 2021

Baby's weight?

7lb 8oz

Where was the baby born?

At home

Full name of parent?

Emma Yates and Hamish Mattinson

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Elvington

Anything unusual about the birth?

Born at home.

---

