---
Hollie Isabella Clarke
Baby's date of birth?
25/01/22
Baby's weight?
7lb 2oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent?
Tasmin Burgess and Joel Clarke
Where do you live?
Heworth, York
Anything unusual about the birth?
No
---
Bobby Jax Antony Hann
Baby's date of birth?
30.01.2022
Baby's weight?
7lbs 2oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Lauren Southerington and Robert Hann
Where do you live?
Tang Hall, York
Anything unusual about the birth?
I was unexpectedly told on the Friday night that I needed to stay in hospital and be induced. Baby was born Sunday afternoon, so it was a whirlwind of a weekend!
---
Sydney Jennifer Mattinson Yates
Baby's date of birth?
28th June 2021
Baby's weight?
7lb 8oz
Where was the baby born?
At home
Full name of parent?
Emma Yates and Hamish Mattinson
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Elvington
Anything unusual about the birth?
Born at home.
---
