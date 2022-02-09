IT will be power poses, a Drag Storytime and workshops in protest poster-making when LGBT arts organisation Curious Arts takes over York Art Gallery for the day on February 26.
The gallery says Curious Takeover day will be a chance to 'celebrate families of all shapes and sizes ... in celebration of LGBT History Month'.
Ellie Puckering, a producer at Curious Arts - which describes itself as a 'not-for-profit organisation committed to championing and developing Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual + arts' - said: “The event is jam-packed with colourful, creative activities. We can’t wait to meet the visitors and families who’ll help us to take over for the day!”
The Takeover Day will run from 11am-4pm on Saturday February 26. It will include:
- Drag Storytime, in which Curious drag artists read their favourite binary-breaking picture books
- Curious Craft workshops: "Celebrate everything that’s unique and wonderful about families," says Curious Arts.
- Learn to Vogue: a chance to practice your best power poses and learn to Vogue at pop-up dance classes.
- Create your own family logo. "Create a design that represents your family and turn it into a badge!" says Curious Arts.
- Protest Poster Making (Suitable for older children and adults): Key elements of LGBTQIA+ history, culture, art and activism often join forces in the fight for equality, Curious Arts says. "Work with our Curious Artists to create your own protest posters expressing your hope for change."
- Curious Family Trail: Explore the Gallery to search for families of all shapes and sizes. "
York Art Gallery's creative learning producer Sarah Greenwood said: “This event is about celebrating all families, in all their forms and there’s so much for all ages. The activities are all included in admission to the Gallery, which is free.”
Book free tickets at yorkartgallery.org.uk/tickets/
