A MAJOR employer in York is inviting candidates to apply for its apprenticeship programme.

With National Apprenticeship Week under way, Nestlé is inviting applications for level 3 apprenticeships until Sunday, February 13.

The chocolate manufacturer has been investing in apprentices for more than six decades, specifically in manufacturing and engineering roles, and currently has 190 people on 27 different programmes. Of those 68, are existing employees who are upskilling.

There are currently 55 apprentices on the York site, between York HQ and the Haxby Road factory, with plans for another 15 recruits in York in 2022.

Among those is Jemima Pennock who is six months into her placement as part of the Aero team based at the York factory.

The 23-year-old sports science graduate said an apprenticeship in manufacturing had seemed like a good career path when the pandemic struck.

“I’ve come into an apprenticeship slightly later than some,” said Jemima. “I have a degree in sports science but as I graduated Covid hit and it seemed like an apprenticeship was a good direction to take.

“I am really creative, and really like hands-on learning which is why I chose manufacturing as I do like process and order. I’ve started on the moulding line with all the confectioners learning how to make the product.

“My course is two and a half years in level 3 manufacturing, and I’m linked to Lincoln University where we go three times a year for course work and lecture training. It’s great as you get to meet all the other manufacturing apprentices from around Nestlé in the UK.”

Jemima said she was drawn to the course as she likes a challenge.

“Working for a big company like Nestlé is great way for development too. I was asked in my first few weeks where I wanted to go with my career, and they are really wanting to help to create the best future for you. It is great.”

She added: “If you are really passionate about manufacturing, show your passion. The team is so nice, and the culture of work here is great, everyone is willing to help and give advice.”

Ten years ago the Nestlé Academy was launched - the virtual home for all young talent opportunities, incorporating Nestle's apprentices, graduates and work experience placements.

Evey Bate, head of academy Nestlé UK & Ireland, said: “Nestlé has invested in apprenticeships for almost 60 years and we hugely value the benefits of building skills alongside embedding behaviours in the workplace.

"We also want our workforce to reflect our consumer base so we can mirror the changing tastes and trends with our products.

"Diversity of individuals brings in fresh thinking, new energies and great ideas to Nestlé and this enthusiasm will build momentum for the business as we move forward.

“Apprenticeships are a great route for people who prefer learning by undertaking tasks and activities.

"Building technical skills at the same time as people learn key life skills like being part of a team, how to communicate, fostering creativity and how to problem solve are great components to building a career.”

To find out more about the opportunities on offer and apply visit www.nestleacademy.co.uk/apprentices/advanced-apprenticeships-l3/