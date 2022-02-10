AFTER a two-year Covid-induced absence, the York Settlement Community Players are about to make their return to the Theatre Royal stage - with an Alan Ayckbourn classic.
The Players will take to the Studio stage from February 19-26 with Woman in Mind, the story of fed-up housewife Susan, whose humdrum marriage is apparently turned on its head when she steps on a garden rake - and is knocked unconscious.
All it takes is a minor concussion for Susan to find herself suddenly surrounded by the ideal fantasy family, handsomely dressed in tennis whites and sipping champagne.
But when her real and imaginary worlds collide, those fantasies take on a nightmarish life of their own...
Woman in Mind director Angie Millard said that the ' present climate of isolation and mental health issues' made the play 'a perfect choice for this time'.
The cast is led by Victoria Delaney, who takes on the role of Susan. She is joined by a cast of Settlement Players' regulars and newcomers - Chris Pomfrett, Paul Toy, Helen Wilson, Frankie-Jo Anderson, Paul French, Neil Vincent and Amy Hall.
The Players' last production was The 39 Steps at 41 Monkgate in November, where its run was cut short due to cast illness.
The last time the company appeared at the Theatre Royal Studio was in March 2020. Their performance of Chekhov’s The Seagull closed a week before the theatre shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.
York Settlement Players present Woman in Mind at the York Theatre Royal Studio from February 19-26. Performances 7.45pm evenings and 2.45pm matinee on Saturday February 26. Tickets £13 from the Theatre Royal box office on 01904 623568/ yorktheatreroyal.co.uk
