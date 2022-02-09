A YORK MP has hit out at the Government's "reckless" plans to remove Covid restrictions a month early.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signalled that laws requiring people in England with Covid-19 to self-isolate will be lifted within weeks. Mr Johnson said he would present his plan for “living with Covid” when Parliament returns from a short recess on February 21.

He indicated that as long as the data remained positive, the legal duty to self-isolate would be lifted a month earlier than planned.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, he said: “Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last domestic restrictions – including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive – a full month early.”

But, York Central MP has hit out at the Government's plan, saying it will cause Covid to "rip through our communities."

Ms Maskell said: "This is a desperate attempt to get the nation to turn to a new culture war and turn its attention away from his disastrous premiership. Just yesterday 314 deaths from Covid-19 were reported and our hospitals remain under significant pressure from the disease.

“After hundreds of billions of tax payers money has been spent on Covid and 160,000 lives have been lost, everyone will be asking what all this pain, suffering and sacrifice was for.

"I am shocked that he would stoop so low, and resolute that we get a Government that will protect its people and rebuild our nation.”