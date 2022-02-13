Anne Howard Webb, 54, lives in Goole and is a carer and housewife. She is a keen member of The Press Camera Club. Here, in our new regular feature on Press Camera Club members, she tells us more about her passion and shares her favourite photos

When and why did you take up photography?

I started taking pictures with my iPhone about six years ago then my husband bought me a camera for my birthday I have never looked back, its so relaxing I love it.

Why do you love taking pictures?

It is so relaxing being out with my camera. I would tell anyone to go buy one and get snapping.

What equipment do you use?

I have a Sony Bridge camera HX400V.

What is the favourite picture you have taken?

I couldn't really say as I have that many that I like but I think my favourite has to be my Waxwing I took a few years ago - such a lovely colourful bird.

Anne's photo of a colourful Waxwing

Where is your favourite place to take photos?

I have a few places but my favourite one has to be Sugar Mill ponds at Rawcliffe Bridge in East Yorkshire - such a lovely place.

When and why did you join The Press Camera Club?

I joined a few years ago. It came up on my Facebook wall and I thought I would join. It's a great site and there is so many good photographers on there. I enjoy looking at all there pictures as well as putting my own on. I love the monthly competition as well!

Anne Howard Webb

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

This one is hard for me there is so many people and places but It would have to be David Attenborough as he cares about the natural world.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

I would say go and treat yourself to a camera. It does not have to be an expensive one and get yourself out in the fresh air. It is so relaxing you will be surprised how quick you get into taking pictures. I just love taking them.

