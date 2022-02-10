A WIDOW of a painter and decorator, who died from asbestos-related cancer, has launched an appeal to discover what may have caused him come into contact with the material.

Eddie Hampshire died in August 2019 at Scarborough Hospital aged 69, two months after being diagnosed with mesothelioma. A terminal cancer of the lining of the lungs, mesothelioma is caused by exposure to asbestos, often decades previously.

In June 2019, Eddie was told after going into hospital that the lining of his lungs was thicker than normal and that it might be mesothelioma. Unfortunately, his health deteriorated so quickly, he was unable to take advantage of palliative radiotherapy or chemotherapy treatment. A post-mortem examination confirmed the cause of Eddie’s death to be malignant mesothelioma.

Speaking on behalf of the family, his wife Gloria said: “Losing Eddie so quickly has come as a terrible shock to the whole family.

"Following the diagnosis, a nurse at the hospital was taking notes while a doctor asked Eddie questions and Eddie mentioned that he had worked in places where asbestos was present.

"Eddie’s death has robbed us of our retirement together and his daughters of their father. It was all so fast that we struggled to pay for the funeral and I had to move out of the home we shared and into a flat."

Following Eddie’s death, Gloria, 60, instructed asbestos-related disease experts at Irwin Mitchell to investigate her husband’s illness and where his exposure to asbestos occurred.

Gloria has now joined with the legal team in making an appeal for anyone who may remember Eddie to come forward with information on the working conditions he faced during his career.

As a painter, decorator, plumber and general handyman, Eddie was based in Bradford and worked throughout West Yorkshire for several employers between 1968 and 1975, including Chas H. Potts & Co, English Electric Co Limited and H. Lister & Son.

"Eddie had several employers over the years but if someone out there does remember working with him and could come forward with what they know, we would all be so grateful," Gloria added.

Meanwhile, Ian Toft, a partner and the asbestos-related disease specialist at Irwin Mitchell supporting Gloria, said: "If anyone who worked with Eddie between 1968 and 1975 could come forward, it would be invaluable as we piece together his work history.

"It would also mean a lot to a family still coming to terms with Eddie’s sudden and unexpected death."

Anyone with information that may assist Gloria is asked to contact Ian Toft on 0113 2186453 or by emailing: Ian.Toft@IrwinMitchell.com

Eddie and Gloria met 22 years ago and married in 2009. After Eddie’s retirement six-years-ago, the couple moved from Bradford to Filey on the North Yorkshire coast.