TAKING children to the hairdressers can be a nightmare - for all sorts of reasons.

But one York mum of two has turned a visit to the salon into a fun experience with the opening of Star Street children's salon in Poppleton Road.

Inside, it looks more like a play park than a hairdressers' salon - children can sit in tiny cars while they get a trim, and the reception desk is a replica camper van.

The salon, which was opened by Dawn Murphy just three months ago, also runs pamper parties for children.

Dawn, mum to Scarlett, eight, and Caleb, five, says people are coming from all over to visit and she is currently looking for part-time stylists to join the current team of three.

Sam Skolsky, manager on the left, Karen Teer, senior stylist on the right, owner Dawn Murphy, centre, at Star Street salon in York

Tuesdays are designated as "quiet day" where parents can book an appointment and have the salon to themselves, which is proving popular with families whose children have sensory issues, says Dawn.

We are sure you will agree, Dawn is a worthy winner of our Trader of the Week honour.

Here is Dawn's story

Tell us why this business is special?

Star Street is York's first hair salon dedicated to and designed for children. We welcome all children, regardless of any issues they may have had with hairdressers in the past and we have experience with children with sensory issues. We provide hair cuts at the child's pace, we have endless patience, and will cut a child's hair wherever they wish - in a car chair, on a parent's knee, on the floor - it doesn't matter! We also do pamper parties with hair braiding, nail painting and lots of glitter. Adults can also get their hair cut alongside their little one.

Parents can have their hair done next to their child

How has it adapted during the Covid-19 crisis?

All Star Street staff continue to wear masks and those accompanying their children are encouraged to do so. All stations are thoroughly sanitised between appointments. Gowns are sprayed between uses. Hand sanitiser is available on entry. Card payments are preferred.

Has it won any awards. If so what and when?

Not yet, but we can hope!

WATCH: Inside Star Street salon in York

What is your favourite story/anecdote about this business/trader?

We have had some parents in tears because they are so grateful for our service. If we can continue to help the parents of York by taking away one less stress for them, then we have succeeded!

