VISITORS will be give the chance to try and solve a murder as an event arrives in York.
The Post-Mortem Live is coming to the city on March 5 for a one-off event. Working with award-winning human anatomist Sam Piri in this four-hour long experience, you’ll get into the bowls of CSI, pathology, and forensics to determine how the victim Rachel Harris met her death.
A spokesperson said: "Rachel Harris was last seen at around midnight on the October 1 and her body was discovered on the December 18. The sequence of events leading to her demise will be unveiled in this unique live show that’s not for the faint-hearted."
In this rare insight into a post-mortem, you will actually dissect the human body to learn about the organ systems including a real kidney, lungs and heart.
You will also use forensic entomology, the study of insects to try and work out how long the body has been left for dead. To do this you will pull live maggots from the body using forceps, which has been specially prepared and use expert guidance to work out how old they are.
The interactive show sold out across the country in 2021 and is back with even more of a twist.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.