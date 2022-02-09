DEVELOPERS have agreed to buy a 40-acre site in York with plans to create a huge new housing development.

PJ Livesey Group has agreed a formal contract with The Retreat, York, on the sale of its Heslington Road site.

The sale of the former psychiatric hospital which closed to inpatients in 2018 is conditional on a successful planning application.

The proposal is to convert the grade-II listed buildings into new homes alongside a number of new-build houses, including some affordable.

PJ Livesey has promised extensive public consultation with the community, heritage organisations and local interest groups on how best to give the estate and its historic buildings a new future.

The first informal public consultation events are expected to be held on site next month.

The site is one of the world’s oldest mental health institutions in York. The Retreat offered pioneering psychiatric care when it was opened by the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers), in 1796.

The Retreat on October 8, 1958. Picture: The Press

James Woodmansee, development director with PJ Livesey, said: “The exchange of contracts is a significant milestone and marks the start of formal and informal consultation on the future legacy of The Retreat.

“We hope to be able to convert the Grade II listed buildings into residential which will provide new homes while preserving their beautiful exterior while also strategically placing some new build houses, discreetly on the site. These will include some affordable homes.

The Retreat in November 1964. Picture: The Press

“The extensive grounds include a tennis court, a cricket pitch and bowling green which are currently rarely used and we hope to speak to local clubs and groups about their future use.

“The orchard and daffodil meadow will remain and we would hope to retain the spirit of The Retreat which offered a place of calm restoration with the creation of a peace and tranquillity garden which would be open to all.

“We are hugely respectful of the Quaker history at The Retreat and we are already in discussions with a newly formed Heritage Group on how best to be able to record and celebrate that legacy.”

The Heritage Group has representatives from a number of bodies, including Friends’ groups, and will advise PJ Livesey on the important historical elements of the site.

The Retreat in the 1870s. Photo: Explore York Libraries and Archives

The Manchester-based company's experience in refurbishing and converting significant heritage buildings spans four decades.

It is currently working on the Terry’s Chocolate Factory site on a project that will soon see the original Clock Tower brought back into working order.

Founder and managing director Peter Livesey: “The Heslington Road site is hugely important, both architecturally and socially and we will bring all our expertise and passion to this project working with the Quakers, the community and heritage experts to secure its future.”

Peter and his daughter Georgina Livesey, of PJ Livesey

David Robson, the clerk and chair of the Retreat Board, said: “We are delighted to have agreed to transfer this historical Quaker asset to the care of PJ Livesey and have been excited by their vision of what the site may become.

“We are confident that the historical heritage and legacy of the site will be retained, and perhaps enhanced and will support the process for achieving these plans to be outlined by PJ Livesey over the coming year.”

For details visit https://heslingtonroadestate.co.uk/whats-new/